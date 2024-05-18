Stancraft-Led Investor Group Acquires Templin’S On The River In Post Falls, Idaho

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) POST FALLS, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StanCraft, a Hayden, Idaho-based private family of companies, in partnership with an investor group, proudly announce the acquisition of Templin's on the River in Post Falls, Idaho.





Founded in 1986, Templin's is a 167-room waterfront hotel, bar and marina. With new, supportive ownership, the hotel will be upgraded throughout 2024 and 2025, building on its current features with updated amenities, landscaping, lighting, and guest room enhancements. All food and beverage offerings will also be enhanced and relaunched with a strong guest service culture.

“We are excited to bring StanCraft back to Post Falls and provide a top-notch, enhanced hotel and marina experience to our community,” said Robb Bloem, StanCraft CEO.“With several great, longstanding Post Falls businesses right nearby, this is an ideal place for visitors to experience North Idaho and take in the beauty of the river.”

Templin's will operate under a new hotel management agreement, and property oversight will be provided by Harry Sladich, former Chief Operating Officer for Red Lion Hotels Corporation.

“We are delighted to play a role in transforming this storied property and offering an upgraded, premium hotel experience in Post Falls,” said Sladich.“Templin's is one of the most well-known hotels in the region, and we look forward to building on the legacy it has established here for nearly 40 years. In the coming weeks, we will be hiring a best-in-class management team, including a new, dynamic General Manager and Director of Sales, to help us move this exciting project forward.”

Marina 33 Post Falls (“Marina 33”), a StanCraft Company, will operate the marina operations this summer with phased upgrades planned to the fuel system, the food and beverage stand, and the marina. The fuel system will offer 92 Octane for the first time and be open to the public for use during the day. Marina 33 is working with local food vendors to operate the food and beverage services on the water for marina tenants and visitors. Upgrades and repairs to existing structures, led by StanCraft Marine Construction, have already begun.

Boat slips are available for the 2024 season, and existing marina customers have the opportunity to renew their moorage agreement for this season.

For more information, please contact Nelson Erickson at (208) 620-6797.

About StanCraft

StanCraft is a family-owned group of companies founded in 1933 with the making of custom, mahogany wooden boats. The company has grown to include StanCraft Marine Construction, StanCraft Construction Group, and the StanCraft Jet Center, employing over 250 people in North Idaho. StanCraft is known for its beautiful craftsmanship, excellent quality and attention to detail in all of its companies.

Contacts

Nelson Erickson



208 620-6797

The post StanCraft-Led Investor Group Acquires Templin's on the River in Post Falls, Idaho appeared first on Caribbean News Global .