Israeli Shelling On Central Gaza Kills 4 Palestinians

Gaza, May 18 (Petra) - Four Palestinians were martyred after Israeli occupation forces shelled areas in central Gaza Strip.Medical sources said that 3 Palestinians were martyred and others, including children, were injured in an Israeli shelling targeting east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, and a Palestinian was martyred near the prisoners' towers in central Gaza Strip, after the occupation forces shot at him.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.