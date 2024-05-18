Kuwait Heritage Society Celebrates Int'l Museum Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- As part of celebrations marking the International Museum Day, Kuwait Heritage Society held a symposium on "history of education in Kuwait" at Al-Bahhar Entertainment Historical Village on Saturday.

This year's celebrations are being held under the theme of "Museums for Education and Research."

The symposium was held in cooperation with the national committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Speakers at the gathering included Dr. Faisal Al-Kandari - professor of modern history at Kuwait University, and Fuad Al-Maqhori - a researcher in heritage.

They reviewed the development of the educational movement and the establishment of boy and girl schools, starting from Al-Mubarakiya School - the first compulsory education school in Kuwait which was built in 1911, followed by Al-Ahmadiya School in 1921.

Chairperson of ICOM-Kuwait Sondos Al-Rashed dealt with the chronicle of history of museums in Kuwait and role of museums in supporting education.

President of Kuwait Heritage Society Fahad Al-Abduljalil affirmed, in statements to KUNA, the commitment of the society in conserving the legacy of ancestors and the national heritage of the country.

An exhibition, held concurrently with the symposium, showcases original artefacts of the historical development of education and photos of old amirs of Kuwait, he added. (pickup previous)

