Met Predicts Light Rains Today

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad

that the weather would remain generally dry

from May 20 to May 27, adding that there is no forecast of any significant weather activity

till May 27.

Meanwhile, the mercury continued to rise at multiple places across Jammu and Kashmir while the maximum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, has settled at 29.4 degree Celsius.

Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu & Kashmir, was the hottest amongst all the stations where the maximum temperature settled at 41.6 degree Celsius.

Almost all the stations of Kashmir have recorded the maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius. In Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, the mercury settled at 29.2 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius.

Kupwara and Kokernag stations have recorded the maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius and 28.3 degree Celsius respectively.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort however also recorded the rise in the day temperature where the mercury settled at 19.6 degree Celsius.

Jammu division has however recorded above 30 degree Celsius today. In Banihal, the mercury settled at 30.4 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Batote today.

Katra and Bhaderwah recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degree Celsius and 31.8 degree Celsius respectively.

Moreover, the farmers have been advised to resume the farm operations

from May 20, adding that the hot and dry conditions would likely to prevail over plains of Jammu division

