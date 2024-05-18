Met Predicts Light Rains Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weatherman here has predicted light rains on May 19, and said that generally cloudy weather is expected with the possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places towards early morning.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad
that the weather would remain generally dry
from May 20 to May 27, adding that there is no forecast of any significant weather activity
till May 27.
Meanwhile, the mercury continued to rise at multiple places across Jammu and Kashmir while the maximum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, has settled at 29.4 degree Celsius.
Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu & Kashmir, was the hottest amongst all the stations where the maximum temperature settled at 41.6 degree Celsius.
Almost all the stations of Kashmir have recorded the maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius. In Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, the mercury settled at 29.2 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius. Read Also 3-day Wet Spell Begins In Kashmir From Today MeT Predicts Widespread Rainfall In J&K On May 11, 12
Kupwara and Kokernag stations have recorded the maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius and 28.3 degree Celsius respectively.
Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort however also recorded the rise in the day temperature where the mercury settled at 19.6 degree Celsius.
Jammu division has however recorded above 30 degree Celsius today. In Banihal, the mercury settled at 30.4 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Batote today.
Katra and Bhaderwah recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degree Celsius and 31.8 degree Celsius respectively.
Moreover, the farmers have been advised to resume the farm operations
from May 20, adding that the hot and dry conditions would likely to prevail over plains of Jammu division
|
