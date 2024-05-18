Deputy PM: Russia Collaborates With Azerbaijan & Central Asia On North-South Transit Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Russia is collaborating closely with Azerbaijan and Central Asiato develop the North-South transit corridor, said Russian DeputyPrime Minister Alexei Overchuk during his address at the plenarysession of the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum," Azernews reports.

"We have already discussed the infrastructure projects,including creating the North-South corridor that we are developingwith our partners. We are working closely with Azerbaijan,Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan involves the development of both rail and roadtransportation," he said.

Overchuk noted that Russia aims to enhance the transport andlogistics connectivity of "Greater Eurasia" to provide bettercompetitive conditions for manufacturers.

"Our primary goal is to ensure the transport and logisticsconnectivity of Greater Eurasia. By doing this, we are providingour manufacturers with the best competitive conditions to enter themarkets of the global South," the deputy PM added.

He emphasized that Russia is not working alone in this effortbut is cooperating with the member countries of the EurasianEconomic Union.

İt should be noted that the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum"is an annual international economic forum held in Kazan, Tatarstan,aimed at fostering cooperation between Russia and the countries ofthe Islamic world. The forum serves as a platform for discussingeconomic, cultural, and political partnerships, and addressingcommon challenges. It brings together leaders, policymakers, andbusiness representatives to explore opportunities for collaborationand development across various sectors.