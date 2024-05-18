Ukrainian Military Shoots Down Missile Over Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military of the East Military Command shot down an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Another air target has been destroyed. A unit of the East Military Command shot down a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district,” the post reads.

Earlier, the head of the region reported that an enemy Shahed drone that landed in the Kamianske district was destroyed.

As reported, in Kharkiv, the Russian military struck at the residential sector. According to preliminary information, five people were injured.