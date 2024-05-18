One Killed, One Injured As Enemy Drone Attacks Stanislav In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military on Saturday dropped explosives from a drone on the residents of Stanislav, Kherson region, killing a man and injuring a woman.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers attacked people in Stanislav with a drone. A man born in 1984 died from the injuries he suffered. [...] A woman was also injured. Doctors are currently providing her with the necessary assistance," the post said.
