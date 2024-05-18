Ukraine's Drone Strikes Disrupted 14% Of Russia's Oil Refining Capacity - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure earlier this year disrupted 14% of the country's oil refining capacity and drove up domestic fuel prices, but had minimal impact on electricity output.

That's according to the Pentagon's intelligence agency, Ukrinform reports, citing Bloomberg .

The loss of some Russian refining capacity pushed up domestic prices 20% to 30% by mid-March and triggered an export halt to focus on meeting domestic demand, according to an assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency, which was summarized in a report released by the inspector general overseeing U.S. aid to Ukraine.

"To mitigate the impact of these strikes, Russia banned gasoline exports for six months starting in March, began importing refined products from Belarus, planned to import from Kazakhstan, and prioritized shipments of petroleum products by Russian Railways, as opposed to other means of transportation," the report said.

Targets in Sevastopol, Tuapse, Novorossiysk attacked by SBU, HUR - source

While the attacks are still ongoing, the DIA analysis covers only a two-month period - from the first strike on January 21, on Novatek PJSC's Ust-Luga plant, until a March 24 attack on a power plant in Novocherkassk.

At the same time, the Pentagon said that attacks on power facilities "have resulted in a negligible disruption of electricity to the Russian military and civilian population" because "Russia has a robust generation capacity - the third largest in the world - and a high degree of redundancy in its grid."

