Ukrainian Forces Down Russian Su-25 Jet In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft gunners with the 110th Mechanized Brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko have shot down a hostile Su-25 attack aircraft in the eastern Donetsk region.
The air defense unit reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
This happened on May 17. This is already the fourth enemy warplane shot down by the brigade's air defense fighters in the last two weeks.
MENAFN18052024000193011044ID1108229691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.