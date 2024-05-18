Ukrainian Forces Down Russian Su-25 Jet In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft gunners with the 110th Mechanized Brigade named after Colonel-General Marko Bezruchko have shot down a hostile Su-25 attack aircraft in the eastern Donetsk region.

The air defense unit reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

This happened on May 17. This is already the fourth enemy warplane shot down by the brigade's air defense fighters in the last two weeks.