Arab Bloc Stresses Museums' Role In Culture, Education, Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Arab League underlined on Saturday the significant historical role of museums in the domains of culture, education and sustainable development, regarding them as people's living memory that links the present to the past.

The remark was given by Assistant Secretary-General of the Cairo-based bloc Ambassador Haifaa Abu Ghazala in a press statement, marking the International Museum Day (IMD), which falls on May 18.

She said that the museums reflect the civilization and history of previous generations for the sake of subsequent ones, given that they are impressive civilizational and cultural interfaces for their countries.

The museums are now playing a great role in disseminating culture and contributing to the educational system and sustainable development on the basis that they are important cultural beacons, she added.

Every year since 1977, the world marks the International Museum Day (IMD), which represents a unique moment for the international museum community. The objective is to raise awareness about the fact that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.

The IMD was celebrated for the first time 40 years ago. All around the world, more and more museums participate in IMD. Last year, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories.

This year's theme, "Museums for Education and Research", underscores the pivotal role of cultural institutions in providing a holistic educational experience. (end)

