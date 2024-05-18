Kuwait Marks International Museum Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's museums celebrated Saturday International Museum Day (IMD) through organizing different kinds of activities, under the theme of "Museums for Education and Research".

The celebration of Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyah at the American Cultural Centre included drawing, photography and education activities as well as artistic workshops, in addition to storytelling for children and organizing tours to help parents discover their children's innovative skills.

Additionally, Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center's celebration included a series of distinguished programs aiming to enhance the role of museums and cultural centers in educational and cultural process.

The festival involved some other activities, interactive workshops, panel discussions of experts and academics in the areas of education, museums and scientific research.

Furthermore, the center had a presentation on the role of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the 11th ruler and founder of modern Kuwait, in cultural and education renaissance.

The show highlighted the phases of cultural and educational movement in the country and the key role of museums in disseminating culture and science.

The center further presents interactive and interesting workshops for families and topics about the developed role of museums in backing official educational and innovative approach as well as the future of preserving cultural heritage.

Every year since 1977, the world marks the IMD, which represents a unique moment for the international museum community.

The objective is to raise awareness about the fact that museums are a key means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.

The world marked the IMD for the first time 40 years ago, and more museums participate in IMD across the globe. Last year, more than 37,000 museums took part in the event in about 158 countries and territories.

This year's theme: "Museums for Education and Research" underscores the pivotal role of cultural institutions in providing a holistic educational experience. (end)

