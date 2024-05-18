Transitioning To Smart Government Is Next Phase's Ambition, Says Digital Economy Minister, 3Rd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He added that the theoretical examination will soon be available electronically, and there is a transformation plan in the technical examination of vehicles through several procedures, including extending the validity of the examination by 30 days "and we have spread spatially in 23 departments in various regions of the Kingdom, with 11 mobile licenses with which we introduced the technical examination service, and we will expand the provision of services after the end of work, as well as working on electronic payment services and digitization of government payments."In turn, the Director General of the Land and Survey Department, Ahmed Al-Amoush, said, "the department sought electronic transformation with the aim of easing procedures on citizens, so we started by classifying the electronic services provided to citizens in terms of importance and numbers of beneficiaries, so we worked on sales transactions and then documents, and we launched electronic sales services in Amman and Aqaba governorates, and there is a plan to complete the rest of the governorates, where about 6600 sales transactions have been completed electronically.""Also, all documents issued by the department are fully electronic and we have about 248,000 documents issued from the beginning of the launch of the service, in addition to investment services in the sense of foreign ownership, which is fully electronic, and we issued a special application for the Land Department, and these services reduced the percentage of beneficiary visits by 70 percent in Amman and Aqaba governorates and by 30 percent in the rest of the governorates, and at the level of legislation, we worked on many of them, such as amending the Real Estate Property Law by allowing the Land Department to use electronic services, and fees within the property sale tax law were also reduced, and we are working on many legislation for facilitation and development that do not affect accuracy, and in the field of administrative development, we worked on structuring the administrative organization, as we have 34 directorates at the level of the Kingdom," Al-Amoush added.The Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of the Integrated Technology Group (ITG), Walid Tahabsem, spoke about the citizen's experience in working with government services and the partnership between the private and public sectors.He stressed the need to distinguish between automation and digital transformation, taking into account the development and speed of traditional and electronic transactions, pointing to the challenge facing the private-public partnership and the need to take into account the user experience to save the citizen effort and time.