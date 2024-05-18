Transitioning To Smart Government Is Next Phase's Ambition, Says Digital Economy Minister, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Hanandeh further added that with regard to cybersecurity, many achievements have been made through the National Cybersecurity Center. "We have two data centers and a disaster recovery center, and there is a plan to establish four data centers, and an "information safe" center that deals with sensitive data in a protected place is also available.He called on all organizations to adopt and accept digital documents.He said that the Personal Data Protection Law has been approved, and digital identities for Jordanians outside the Kingdom will be activated soon, and the Sanad application will be launched for non-Jordanians, and work has been done to document all government services for the services platform and work is underway on engineering all procedures, and a set of large projects will be launched, including the virtual hospital, data platform, and data exchange with all health service providers.Regarding the comprehensive government service centers, Hanandeh said that the total number of completed transactions reached 2 million, and 112 services were provided at the Muqabalain branch, 103 services at the Irbid branch, 38 services at Queen Alia International Airport, and a range of services at the Aqaba branch.Work, according to Hanandeh, will begin soon in the Tafila branch with 98 services, and 5 centers will be opened during this year in addition to 4 centers currently in the courts. Instructions will also be issued to license the provision of government services through the private sector so that they can be as close as possible to citizens. In terms of policies and procedures, the digital inclusion plan will be launched soon in cooperation with the private sector, and there is a study and plan with the Ministry of Youth to develop a strategy for knowledge centers and business incubators in various regions of the Kingdom to activate the role of youth to complement the government's executive plans, qualification, training and support from human cadres. "We have a policy for the source of information to reach a stage of providing the only source of information and using it to benefit decision makers."