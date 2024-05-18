Transitioning To Smart Government Is Next Phase's Ambition, Says Digital Economy Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) - Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh said that Jordan has a lot to be proud of from the achievements made in government institutions.During a session he moderated on Saturday, entitled "Digitization System and Government Services" at a forum organized by the Prime Ministry on the Public Sector Modernization Program (PSMP) between two years, Hanandeh said, "the key challenge we face is to adhere to the executive plans, and this is what the government worked on through the development and modernization of the public sector, and the economic modernization vision, which gives great importance to the targets and what is achieved through these targets.""We also have an important challenge of providing traditional services faster than e-services, as Jordan has made a great achievement in government institutions by raising the level of service," Hanandeh added.On what has been achieved during the past three years, Hanandeh said that the number of government services that have been digitized reached 1173, at 49 percent of the total services, and a large number will be launched by the end of this year, where it is expected to complete the launch of basic services and move to improve and develop the customer experience and service platforms in accordance with the executive program of the economic modernization vision within the government services and digitization track."The number of services activated on the Sanad application reached 500, and the number of digital identity activators through the Sanad application reached about one million digital identities, with expectations to reach 3.5 million by the end of 2025, through a large number of digital identity stations spread in all governorates of the Kingdom, as well as through the applications of 11 banks. The digital signature will be adopted by a group of institutions, and in the field of infrastructure, much has been achieved at the level of data ready to benefit from, and interconnection between institutions is complete," the minister noted.