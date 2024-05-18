Investment Minister Emphasizes Importance Of Raising HR Efficiency To Boost Investment Engine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf stressed the importance of developing administrative and technical competencies to enhance the efficiency of the Kingdom's investment engine, highlighting the ministry's direction to rehabilitate its employees in line with the required performance tasks to serve investors.Saqqaf made her remarks during a session entitled Investment System, held within an interactive meeting of the Executive Program for the Modernization of the Public Sector between two years. The session, moderated by the Jordan Economic Forum (JEF) President, Khair Abu Saileik, was attended by the President of Jordan Exports (JE), Wissam Rabadi, and PwC Partner in Charge, Michel Orfeli.Saqqaf highlighted the ministry's key achievements, noting the completion of the executive plan for the investment promotion strategy, the launch of the promotional investment platform "Invest in Jordan", which includes 36 investment opportunities with a total value of JD1.4 billion, the preparation of 17 profiles for investment economic sectors, and the completion of all comprehensive electronic investment services.She pointed to the Ministry of Investment's priorities within the economic modernization vision during the current year, foremost of which are strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors, developing the investment map to develop new investment opportunities, implementing the investment promotion plan to attract more investments and enable existing ones, completing the stages of automating all comprehensive investment services to reduce investors' time and effort, developing aftercare services, and implementing new initiatives, including the preparation of a national roadmap for investment.Rabadi emphasized that the investment system needs to make greater use of information technology and use it in investment promotion processes by attracting relevant investors.