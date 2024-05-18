Jordan Sends 91-Truck Food Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) Saturday sent a new food aid convoy to the Gaza Strip, in partnership with the World Food Programme, Qatar Red Crescent, "Thareed", Tkiyet Um Ali, and Rawabi Farah, as well as donations from the Iraqi people, Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr, Singapore's Humanity Matters organization, and Alkhidmat Foundation of Pakistani.In a statement, JHCO said the convoy of 91 trucks carried basic food supplies to be distributed to "our people in Gaza through partner associations and organizations."JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Al-Shibli said Jordan became "a crossing point of humanitarian aid heading to our people in Gaza, and the main lifeline that is fed by various organizations, sectors and countries."He stressed that Jordan is working to deliver various necessary donations and ensure a non-stop entry of humanitarian aid, noting that a total of 1,412 trucks have entered Gaza to date, together with 53 aircraft that took off from Jordan to Gaza via Al-Arish Airport.