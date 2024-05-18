Planning Minister Partakes In EBRD Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and Jordan's Governor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Zeina Toukan took part in the 33rd annual meeting and business forum of the bank's Board of Governors, which was held in Armenia May 15-16.The opening session was held under the patronage of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with the participation of officials and representatives of the Bank's member states and institutions, multilateral banks and international financial institutions.The annual meeting and business forum this year included activities within the bank's work priorities, in addition to seminars and panel discussions that brought together experts, business leaders and members of the EBRD, according to a press release by the ministry.They focused on helping economies in the Bank's regions adapt to an ever-changing environment in light of global and regional challenges, economic forecasts and indicators in the Bank's regions of operations, improving access to finance, cooperation and complementarity among multilateral banks and recovery through strengthening and mobilizing investments, and sustainable investment infrastructure and economic inclusion and digital transformation, the statement said.In remarks, Toukan expressed Jordan's support for the Bank's proposed strategic orientation for cooperation with member states, which are in line with the priorities of Jordan's economic modernization vision, and which will help them address challenges, especially those related to climate change, meet development needs and provide financing for private sector and public-private partnership projects.The planning minister met with senior EBRD management officials, including President Odile Renaud-Basso, Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region, Heike Harmgart, Managing Director, Green Economy and Climate Action Administrative Director, Harry Boyd-Carpenter, and Board Director, Glenn Purves.She briefed them on the economic situation in the Kingdom, including projects supported by the EBRD and priorities, stressing the importance of cooperation with the EBRD, one of Jordan's development partners, according to the statement.