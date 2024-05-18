(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) RTA announces resumption of metro service at Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq Metro Stations on 19th May







The announcement is made after conducting necessary operational tests



Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 18th May 2024: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces that Dubai Metro service will resume at Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq stations as of 19th May.

The Energy Metro Station is scheduled to return to service next week. All necessary maintenance and testing jobs have been completed to ensure the stations' full operational readiness and that they meet all safety requirements to provide the highest level of secure and smooth service to the public.

This early resumption of metro station operations highlights the concerted efforts of RTA and teams to swiftly restore Dubai Metro service at the affected stations. It reflects a commitment to achieving the highest levels of security and safety for passengers and assets and providing integrated transport services according to the highest international standards in collaboration with Keolis-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company responsible for the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro.

RTA has conducted a series of operational tests to ensure the efficiency of metro stations and their facilities, including platform doors, lifts, escalators, and other service facilities. Tests also included vital indicators of the power of trains to maintain smooth movement between metro stations, and service frequency trials (without passengers) to ensure the accuracy of metro journey times at the stations.

RTA will continue to provide metro feeder bus service to the metro stations with schedules corresponding to the metro's operating hours, to facilitate passenger travel and ensure the integration of various mobility modes across Dubai.







