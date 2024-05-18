Hockey India To Conduct State-Level Courses For Potential Umpires And Technical Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Hockey India has launched its Match Officials Education & Development Plan as part of the induction programme for potential umpires and technical officials in the Hockey India officiating system. This initiative aims to develop and educate the current officials officiating in district or state-level tournaments, providing them with an opportunity to progress to the status of Hockey India-registered national umpire or technical official.

The educational plan will provide officials with the opportunity to advance and be inducted into the Hockey India officiating system. This initiative will initially enable them to officiate in Hockey India-sanctioned All India Sub Junior & Junior category Tournaments & National Championships, Hockey India informed in a release on Saturday.

The applicants can register for these courses through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal:

To take part in the state-level panel course for technical officials, the candidate must be up to 35 years age while umpires course, the age limit is up to 25 years. The officials must not have any standing disciplinary action against them, should have a minimum of 2 years officiating experience in State Level Championships, and should have a genuine interest in developing as a Hockey India Match Official.

The selected candidates will attend the Hockey India Umpires & Technical Officials courses scheduled for June 2024, which will be held across Four zones and also for North East States: Gwalior, Pune, Kadapa, Jamshedpur and Guwahati, the Hockey India release said.

Selected officials will receive interactive learning and study material, keeping them updated with the latest FIH rules and regulations. They will be assessed by a highly experienced team of Hockey India-registered Technical Delegates/Umpire Managers.

Based on their assessments by experienced Hockey India registered Technical Delegates/Umpire Managers, they will have the opportunity to upgrade themselves and be eligible to attend the Hockey India Zonal Level Courses. Furthermore, they will be eligible to attend FIH Academy & AHF Courses and workshops.