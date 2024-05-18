Peng (PENG), A Whimsical Meme Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Peng (PENG) on May 20, 2024, for all BitMart users. The PENG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Peng (PENG)?

Peng (PENG) is a charismatic and fresh addition to the Solana blockchain, inspired by the popular Pepe the Frog but with a unique twist as a penguin navigating the decentralized ecosystem. As a meme token, PENG introduces a playful and creative dynamic to the Solana chain, aiming to bring a light-hearted and engaging experience to its community.

Dubbed the icy addition to Solana, PENG blends the humor and appeal of meme culture with the technical prowess of blockchain technology. The character of PENG, with its penguin persona that evokes both warmth and whimsy, is designed to spice up the typical transactions and interactions on Solana, making finance fun while fostering a sense of community and participation among its users.

Why Peng (PENG)?

PENG stands out in the crypto world not only for its endearing mascot but also for its straightforward and user-friendly tokenomics. With a policy of zero taxes on transactions, the project encourages trading and liquidity without the usual burdens. Additionally, the token's minting has been revoked, and its liquidity permanently burned, ensuring a fixed total supply of 100 million tokens.

This approach guarantees scarcity and contributes to the stability and security of the market. By participating in the PENG community, users are invited to join a movement that not only aims to enliven the Solana blockchain with a dose of creativity and fun but also to gather and solidify liquidity in a platform characterized by its chilly thematic allure.

About Peng (PENG)

Token Name: Peng

Token Symbol: PENG

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 100,000,000 PENG

To learn more about Peng (PENG), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

