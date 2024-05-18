Dr Khalid Al-Jufairi Launches His Book At DIBF

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The exclusive Arabic edition of a book by Dr Khalid Ali al-Jufairi, adjunct professor of international politics and foreign policy at Qatar University, has been launched at the 33rd Doha International Book Fair, which concluded Saturday.



Published in English last year by Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, Dr al-Jufairi's book is titled "The Centrality of the Middle Class, Sociological Resilience and Economic Stability."



The book tackles a highly critical topic regarding the role of the middle class in the economic development and social growth of a state, stressing the importance of this class in maintaining the wellbeing of the nation states. It is a peer reviewed study, meant primarily for students and scholars alike, but also policymakers interested in the paradigm of development.



Dr al-Jufairi stressed the importance of the Doha International Book Fair as a global event to reach out to more audience and open up new horizons among academics and publishing houses, using such active platforms and popular events to make available such interesting topics in the field of socioeconomics.



He pointed out that "the implementation of suitable policies and reforms is essential for achieving economic and social advancements." Accordingly, he sees that his book will be also suitable for the general public, decision makers and those interested in the field in general apart of the specialized university students.



The book is considered a comprehensive original study that examines the role of the middle class in the economic growth and development of these countries through various objective indicators. However, the book does not exalt the countries in the case study, leaving the reader to deduce for him or herself which governance model would be ideal.



A number of undergraduate students taught by Dr al-Jufairi stressed his courses have opened new horizons of ideas for them, making them more open to embrace wider views of the topics they handle due to his deep insights on related subjects.



Dr al-Jufairi is the co-founder and chairman of the American Center for Strategic Affairs (ACISA), a think-do-tank in New York City. He is also an Abshire-Inamori Fellow at Washington, DC' Center for Strategic and International Studies. He has a PhD in international relations and diplomacy with 15 years professional experience in the field.



The book has eight chapters stressing the need for a solid and flourishing middle class to help reinvigorate national economies and maintain the stability and growth of the state.

