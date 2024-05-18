Mehbooba Mufti's Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident, ITBP Trooper Injured

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An ITBP personnel was injured after an escort vehicle of People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti met with an accident near Uranhall Bijbehara area of Annatnag district on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Mehbooba Mufti was on way to Bijbehara from Anantnag town when one of her escort vehicles met with the accident near Uranhall locality.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that an ITBP personnel got injured in the incident, who was shifted to SDH Bijbehara, where from he was referred to GMC Anantnag.
The official said that Mehbooba Mufti is safe and has proceeded towards her destination.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 6 Killed In Road Accidents In J&K Driver Dies In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18052024000215011059ID1108229287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.