Mehbooba Mufti's Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident, ITBP Trooper Injured

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Mehbooba Mufti was on way to Bijbehara from Anantnag town when one of her escort vehicles met with the accident near Uranhall locality.

He said that an ITBP personnel got injured in the incident, who was shifted to SDH Bijbehara, where from he was referred to GMC Anantnag.

The official said that Mehbooba Mufti is safe and has proceeded towards her destination.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now