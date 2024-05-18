Saudi Arabia Re-Elected Chair Of ALECSO Executive Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 18 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia won Saturday the chairmanship of the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) for the third time in a row.

The kingdom's representative and member of the Executive Council Hani Al-Moqbil was re-elected as the Chairman of the Executive Council of ALECSO from 2024 to 2026, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

This came during the council's meeting held following the 27th ALECSO Congress in Jeddah on Friday. Qatar was also elected as deputy chair and Jordan as rapporteur of the executive council.

Established in 1970 and based in Tunis, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) is one of the Cairo-based Arab bloc's organizations that seeks to develop Arab culture, education and science at both national and regional levels. (end)

