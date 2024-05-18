Austria Resumes Funding To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- Austria announced Saturday it is resuming funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which it suspended over Israeli allegations that staff were involved in the October 7 attack."After analyzing in detail an action plan submitted by UNRWA to improve the functioning of the organization, Austria has decided to release the funds," the Austrian foreign ministry said in a statement.It said some 3.4 million euros in funds have been budgeted for 2024, and the first payment will be made in the summer.Numerous donor nations, including Austria, have suspended or paused funding, to the refugee agency, but many resumed their contributions.