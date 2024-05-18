WHO: No Medical Supplies To Gaza In 10 Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said late Friday that it had not received any medical supplies in the Gaza Strip since May 6.WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a press conference in Geneva that the closure of the Rafah crossing puts the organization in a difficult situation regarding the movement of medical workers and the rotation of UN staff and medical teams, according to the organization's official website.The last medical supplies the WHO received in Gaza were before May 6, he said.On May 7, Israeli forces closed eastern Rafah with tanks before seizing the crossing, a vital gateway for aid convoys to Gazans facing starvation, according to the UN.Jasarevic also said fuel shortages are currently the most important problem, adding that between 1.4 and 1.8 million liters of fuel are needed per month for health facilities and partners in the sector."Until yesterday, only 159,000 liters of fuel had entered Rafah for all partners working in the humanitarian field since the closure of the crossing, which is not enough.Out of Gaza's 36 hospitals, only 13 are partially operating, according to WHO.