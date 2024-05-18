Enemy Strikes At Residential Sector Of Kharkiv, Five Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the Russian military struck a residential sector. According to preliminary information, five people were injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“An attack on the residential sector - several private houses were destroyed, there are five victims,” he said in the post.

Earlier, a series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv.