Enemy Strikes At Residential Sector Of Kharkiv, Five Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the Russian military struck a residential sector. According to preliminary information, five people were injured.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Several explosions occurred in Kharkiv
“An attack on the residential sector - several private houses were destroyed, there are five victims,” he said in the post.
Earlier, a series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv.
