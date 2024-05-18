Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Voters are heading to the polls to cast ballots for the scheduled municipal by-elections in a process due between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi inspects polling stations of the municipal by-elections. Photo feature.
LONDON -- An oil tanker has been lightly damaged in an attack off the Yemeni coast.
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwait oil went up 84 cents to reach USD 85.74 per barrel on Friday as opposed to USD 84.90 pb the day before. (end) rk
MENAFN18052024000071011013ID1108229156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.