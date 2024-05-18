Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Voters are heading to the polls to cast ballots for the scheduled municipal by-elections in a process due between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

KUWAIT -- Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi inspects polling stations of the municipal by-elections. Photo feature.

LONDON -- An oil tanker has been lightly damaged in an attack off the Yemeni coast.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwait oil went up 84 cents to reach USD 85.74 per barrel on Friday as opposed to USD 84.90 pb the day before. (end) rk