Kuwait Wins Gold In Arab Shooting Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The national shooting team won a gold medal and a bronze one in the Arab competition currently proceeding in Tunisia.

Hamad Al-Nemshan came top in the category of 10-meter pistol shooting while his female peer, Ghezlan Al-Hindi, came third in the same competition for women.

Al-Nemshan beat the Egyptian shooter Hafez Ibrahim who bagged the silver medal. The Iraqi Ali Al-Musawi won the bronze one.

Al-Hindi came third after a fiery competition with the Egyptian Hala Al-Johari who came second and the Tunisian Duaa Shaljoum who ranked third.

Duaij Al-Otaibi, the head of the Kuwaiti and Arab shooting federations, praised the good results made by the Kuwaiti shooters and dedicated the victory to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait.

He affirmed importance od holding of such a competition as a prelude to the Olympic competitions, set to begin in Paris in July. (end)

