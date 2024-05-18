Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian In The Occupied West Bank City Of Jenin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 18 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was killed and several others were injured Friday night in an Israeli air strike in the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli occupation army.It said Islam Khamayseh, a leader of the Jenin Brigades, was targeted in the raid by a fighter jet and an Apache helicopter, accusing him of killing a Jewish settler in an operation near Jenin last year.Yedioth Ahronot newspaper reported that the air raid, only the third in the West Bank since October 7, targeted a cell trying to launch an imminent attack.A general strike was observed in Jenin to mourn Khamayseh.