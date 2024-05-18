Gaza Strip: Death Toll Rises To 35,386

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, May 18 (Petra) -- Israeli troops carried out nine massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours in which 83 people were killed and 105 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.It said in its daily update of casualties that the latest fatalities raised to 35,386 the death toll on the 225th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, which began on October 7, and the total number of injuries to 79,386.It said many of the victims were still under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes or on the streets with ambulance and rescue teams unable to reach them.