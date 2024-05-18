Istanbul To Host Turkish-Arab Economic Forum June

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Turkish city of Istanbul will be hosting the "Turkish-Arab Economic forum" on June 5-6, with the participation of a large number of businessmen.

According to Turkish (Anadolu) news Agency Saturday, quoting the President of Turkish-Arab Countries Business Association (TURAP), Sabuhi Attar, said that two exhibitions will also be held in conjunction with the forum, which is scheduled to be organized in cooperation between the association and the "TURAP Expo" exhibition company.

The 10th Turkish-Arab Food and Food Technology Exhibition, and the 8th Turkish-Arab Agriculture and Agricultural Technologies Exhibition, will be held in conjunction with the Turkish-Arab Economic Summit, he added.

Attar said that they would host about a thousand businessmen from Arab countries within the framework of the forum and the two exhibitions.

He expressed his confidence that these events will contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation and joint investments between Turkey and the Arab world. (end)

