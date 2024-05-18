Bengaluru-Bound Air India Express Flight With 137 Onboard Makes 'Emergency Landing' At Tiruchirappally

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A Bengaluru-bound Air India Express plane, carrying 137 passengers, made an \"emergency landing,\" at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu following a technical glitch mid-air, news agency PTI reported on Saturday plane was diverted to Tiruchirappalli, and all the passengers safely disembarked the flight.\"The flight on Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru sector on 18 May diverted to Tiruchirappalli due to a technical issue. A replacement aircraft is being organised to operate the flight to Bengaluru,\" said an Air India Express spokesperson.

