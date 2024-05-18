(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The UK Armed Forces this week unveiled a bold plan to forge ahead with domestic hypersonic missile development.



Involving over ninety defense entities, this initiative springs from the 2023 Hypersonic Technologies and Capabilities Development Framework (HTCDF).



Hypersonic defense technology is essential for the future as it boosts a nation's ability to swiftly and effectively counter threats, enhancing military capabilities.



This ensures national security amid the rapidly escalating global arms race.



With a robust one billion pound budget over the next seven years, DE&S and Team Hypersonics UK will lead this venture.







They aim to streamline processes to quickly bridge existing capability gaps.



Paul Wilson, Team Hypersonics UK's director, praised the strong participation, emphasizing the urgency to adapt to dynamic battlefield demands.



Moreover, the UK's defense landscape is set to expand with a significant budget boost of 75 billion pounds over six years, targeting a defense spend of 2.5% of GDP.



Notably, the project isn't limited to developing hypersonic missiles ; it includes potentially acquiring a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) as part of the AUKUS alliance.



Global competition drives this initiative. Russia and China have already deployed hypersonic technologies, with Russia's Kinzhal missiles seeing action in Ukraine.



This backdrop adds urgency to the UK's endeavors to keep pace.

U.K. Gears Up for Hypersonic Future

James Cartlidge, UK Defence Procurement Minister, stressed the importance of keeping pace with hypersonic developments.



He highlighted the UK's commitment to its defense sector and SMEs.



This hypersonic push addresses immediate security needs and positions the UK at the forefront of next-gen military technology.



It's a move to safeguard national interests, strengthen ties with allies, and keep the UK formidable globally.

