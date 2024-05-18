(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort Comes to the "Experience Macao Roadshow in Jakarta"" data-link=" Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort Comes to the "Experience Macao Roadshow in Jakarta"" class="whatsapp">Shar Providing Exclusive and Unique Experiences to Indonesian Tourists

Mr. Vic Lam, Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, Ms Elaine Wong, Executive Director of Board of Directors of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms. Annissa Noviarny, Assistant Deputy Director of Tourism Marketing for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Terruce Wang, Senior Vice President of Customer Development of Integrated Resort Services at Galaxy Macau, Mr. Chris Subianto, Treasurer of the ASTINDO National Board and representatives of local tourism associations (from right to left) joined the opening ceremony of the Experience Macao Roadshow in Jakarta on May 9 afternoon.

Galaxy Macau showcases a diverse range of exciting travel products at the roadshow, attracting local residents and tourists alike.

Galaxy Macau is renowned around the globe for its diversified and luxurious range of leisure, dining and entertainment, offering 5-star accommodations and spa experiences for guests at its 8 award-winning luxury hotels.

Galaxy Macau, the World's Leading Luxury Integrated Resort, Announces Asia's Most Anticipated New Hotel, Created in Partnership with the Best Hotel Brand in the World: Capella Hotels and Resorts.

As Asia's dining destination, Galaxy Macau boasts over 120 dining options, including Michelin-starred establishments and local food legends.

Galaxy Promenade is Galaxy Macau's award-winning luxury fashion shopping centre.

Galaxy Macau unveils the new upgrade of Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - This year, Galaxy Macau joined the 'Experience Macao Roadshow in Jakarta', organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The Roadshow held its opening ceremony on May 9 at Central Park Mall, Jakarta. It aims to showcase the diverse elements of 'Tourism+' in Macau to Indonesian tourists, inviting every Indonesian tourist to experience Macau as their chosen travel destination. The Roadshow will run for four days (May 9 to 12). Galaxy Macau dazzles with its captivating tourism offerings, showcasing unmatched luxury experiences and a comprehensive resort experience, positioning itself as Asia's premier destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events, and conferences.At the Jakarta roadshow, Galaxy Macau comes with a classic ivory and gold theme for its booth design, showcasing the ambiance and services offered by Galaxy Macau as a luxurious resort. On the booth, visitors can enjoy a variety of customer engagements, such as meeting and taking a photo with the Galaxy Kidz mascot 'Wavey the Peacock'', especially for visitors who bring their children to the roadshow. There will also be the ambassadors who will provide information regarding Galaxy Macau's services, promotions, or any other questions visitors have. Lastly, Galaxy Macau will also provide a tote bag with unique patterns and designs that represent Macau as a tourist destination as a souvenir for every visitor.During the Roadshow period, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort is offering 'Splash into Fun' Hotel Offer for the 5 hotels starting member exclusive rates from Rp 911,926++ (MOP 464++) per night. Bayan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel and Hotel Okura Macau, offer a flexible room-only rate for roadshow visitors. Andaz Macau offers 3 options for visitors, the first one with a length of stay 2 nights (including MOP200 dinner credit per stay), a length of stay 3 nights, and lastly advance purchase of 14 days. As for Broadway Hotel, the hotel also offers 3 options that visitors can choose from. From a length of stay of 2 nights (including MOP200 dinner credit per stay), advance purchase of 30 days, and advance purchase of 14 days (including daily light breakfast with a set menu for two). Applicable to all above mentioned 5 hotels, the offer includes free access to Grand Resort Deck and free minibar.Galaxy Macau remains the top integrated resort globally, boasting the most Forbes five-star hotel awards under one roof. Spanning over 1.1 million square meters, it offers unmatched services and attractions in Macau. With 8 award-winning luxury hotels to choose from, guests have plenty of options. The 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Food lovers can indulge in over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants to local street food favorites, making Galaxy Macau Asia's premier dining destination. Guests can explore vibrant Macanese and Asian cuisines at Broadway Food Street. Fashion enthusiasts will enjoy Galaxy Promenade, a shopping destination with over 200 luxury brands. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre hosts a variety of live shows and cultural events. Last year, Galaxy Macau also opened two world-class hotels, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. The latest addition, GICC, features 40,000 square meters of flexible event space and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, the largest indoor arena in Macau. In April 2024, Galaxy Macau also announced the launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau, further solidifying the destination's undisputed reputation as Macau's Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort.Galaxy Macau remains committed to its service philosophy of 'World Class, Asian Heart,' ensuring exceptional experiences for guests worldwide. Along with Macau preparing for increased international tourism, Galaxy Macau eagerly awaits visitors, offering award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure activities, and unmatched shopping, dining, and entertainment options all in one place. Moving forward, Galaxy Macau plans to introduce more world-class events further to establish Macau as a global tourism and leisure hub.For more high-resolution images, please download from the following link:Password: galaxyHashtag: #GalaxyMacau

