Attack On Oil Tanker Near Yemen Inflicts Limited Damage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 18 (KUNA) -- An oil tanker was attacked off the Yemeni coast late on Friday, a British maritime security center said on Saturday.

The Joint Maritime Security Center, an authority affiliated to the British Ministry of Defense, said via its website that the oil tanker was lightly damaged due to the impact of an aerial ordnance.

The incident happened 76 nautical miles off the Yemeni port town of al-Hodaida in the Red Sea, it said, adding that the captain had affirmed that there were no casualties and that the vessel was pursuing its journey as scheduled.

The authority renewed the warning to captains of ships that sail though the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean to be vigilant while crossing these waters.

The Yemeni Houthi militias have repeatedly targeted ships sailing through the Red Sea and allied forces have disabled missiles and booby-trapped drones unleashed toward the ships. (end)

