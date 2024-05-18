Enhancing Society's Health Main Challenge In Development Plan -- Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Meeting requirements to ensure better society's health is the main challenge in the country's development plans, said Minister of Health Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

His remarks came during the eighth internal diseases conference, organized by Amiri Hospital on Saturday, with the participation of local and international experts.

The conference is key to develop the field in Kuwait and is part of the ministry's agenda to tackle different health-related challenges and different kinds of diseases, the minister said.

Meanwhile, minister Al-Awadhi affirmed the need to study and monitor the rate of such diseases among society's categories to determine the best methods to fight and prevent them.

The event will include seminars and workshops led by consultant doctors specialized in different medical fields, the minister said, hoping that the conference will come out with important recommendations to develop medical services in Kuwait and protect patients rights and ensure their safety.

On his part, head of internal diseases department in the hospital, who also chairs the conference Dr Wisam Al-Muhaini said the event comes as the hospital celebrates 75 years since establishment in 1949.

The event is a great opportunity to share experience in the field, said Dr Al-Muhaini, noting that the workshops will focus on training doctors on diagnostic sonars, which is key in diagnosing diseases precisely and within a short time. (end)

mrf







MENAFN18052024000071011013ID1108228994