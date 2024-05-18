Israel Kills 13 Palestinians In Jabalia, Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 18 (Petra)- Israeli occupation killed at least 12 Palestinian citizens and injured others after it shelled the gate of a shelter center in the middle of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian sources, the number of martyrs is likely to rise.
A Palestinian was also killed and 4 others were injured after Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a civilian car northwest of Rafah city, south of the Gaza.
