Undersecretary Of Interior Min. Inspects Municipal Council's By-Elections Polling Stations

KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The undersecretary of the Interior Ministry Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah made an inspection tour on Saturday to the headquarters of the by-elections for the Municipal Council in its 13th legislative term.
Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah was accompanied by the Assistant Undersecretary for Private Security Affairs Major General Abdullah Al-Saffah, the Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Major General Yousef Al Khadda, the Director General of Public Relations and Security Media Major General Tawheed Al-Kanderi, the Director General of Central Operations Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Ateeqi, and a number of security leaders. (end)
