Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre For Giftedness And Innovation Team Achieves First Ranks In The Open Robotics Championship In Norway

Dubai, UAE, 18 May 2024:

Students from Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, part of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, achieved top positions in the 2024 FLL International Open Robotics Championship. Held from May 13 to 16, 2024, in the city of Bodø, Norway, the event witnessed the participation of over 50 teams from around the world.

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team won third place in robot performance at the FLL European Open Robotics Championship. They achieved first place in the friendly competition by defeating the top four teams in robot performance during the semifinals and finals. Additionally, they were nominated among the top five teams globally for robot design. The team had been team officially qualified for the international championship after winning first place in robot design and first place in robot performance in this year's national edition of the competition.

This championship is one of the largest scientific and technological events for children and youth, with local competitions held annually in 110 countries around the world. Students participate through enjoyable hands-on learning, aimed at helping them build a better future. Participants also gain real-world skills that assist them in problem-solving through a global robotics program.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, praised the performance of the students from Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation in the championship, where they achieved victory and proudly represented the UAE in this international educational event. He emphasized that the FLL2024 Robotics Championship showcases advanced student skills in robotics and their innovative solutions to various environmental and life-related problems.

Dr. Al Suwaidi further explained that the Foundation places significant importance on connecting its talented students with new knowledge, scientific advancements, and cultural developments. He highlighted that participating in such global competitions enhances students' competitive spirit and excellence at an early stage in their lives, encouraging them towards innovation and creativity. This experience boosts their confidence, enhances their capabilities and skills, and promotes the exchange of cultures and knowledge with other nations.

He stated,“We are delighted with the outstanding results achieved by the students of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation in national, regional, and international competitions, reflecting the effective role of the Center as a platform for creators and innovators to refine their skills, share creative ideas, and acquire new skills.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi dedicated this victory to Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Foundation, whose guidance, follow-up, and encouragement were the greatest motivation for winning in the championship.