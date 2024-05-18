Venezuela Takes Flight: International Air Travel Skyrockets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has witnessed a remarkable 222% increase in international flight arrivals this quarter compared to last year.



This surge supports the government's strategy to rejuvenate the tourism sector, highlighted by Tourism Minister Alí Padrón.



Efforts focus on enhancing Venezuela's global accessibility and appeal significantly.



Currently, 14 international airlines connect Venezuela to major cities in Latin America, Europe, and beyond.



Notable airlines like Copa , Turkish, and Air Europa have expanded services. Brazilian GOL announced a couple of month ago its intention to resume flights.







This includes revived routes such as Latam Airlines' flights from Bogotá to Caracas, resumed in December 2023 after a long hiatus.



Furthermore, new routes are boosting Venezuela's global links. Albatros Airlines recently started a Caracas-Curazao service.



In September 2023, Boliviana de Aviación began flights from La Paz to Caracas.



These additions are crucial components of Venezuela's strategy to drive economic growth through tourism.



The reestablishment and launch of these flights are set to significantly strengthen Venezuela's tourism sector.



They support economic recovery and bolster international relationships.



With plans to create 100 varied tourist routes, the government aims to diversify its tourism offerings.



This strategy aims to attract more international visitors and amplify the economic benefits of the surge in air travel.

