Saturday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch And Timings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday is packed with an exciting lineup of sports, showcasing European championships and the Brazilian women's league.
Fans worldwide can look forward to a day filled with top-tier soccer from various league
See times and where to watch today's football games live:
Scottish Championship:
08:30 AM - Hearts vs. Rangers - Star+
Italian Women's Championship:
10:00 AM - Sassuolo (F) vs. Juventus (F) - Star+
German Bundesliga:
10:30 AM - Union Berlin vs. Freiburg - Onefootball
10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs. Augsburg - TV Cultura, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball
10:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig - SporTV 3, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball
10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs. Mainz 05 - Onefootball
10:30 AM - Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich - Onefootball
10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs. VfL Bochum - Onefootball
10:30 AM - Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Onefootball
10:30 AM - Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Darmstadt 98 - SporTV and Onefootball
10:30 AM - FC Heidenheim vs. FC Köln - Onefootball
Brazilian Women's Championship:
11:00 AM - Corinthians (F) vs. Real Brasília (F) - Canal GOAT
English Women's Championship:
11:00 AM - Manchester United (F) vs. Chelsea (F) - ESPN and Star+
11:00 AM - Aston Villa (F) vs. Manchester City (F) - ESPN 2 and Star+
La Liga 2:
11:15 AM - Leganés vs. Sporting Gijón - Star+
11:15 AM - Huesca vs. Racing Santander - Star+
Portuguese Championship:
11:30 AM - Arouca vs. Vitória Guimarães - Star+
11:30 AM - Boavista vs. Vizela - Star+
02:00 PM - Sporting vs. Chaves - Star+
04:30 PM - Braga vs. Porto - Star+
Saudi Championship:
12:00 PM - Al Taawoun vs. Al Shabab - BandSports
03:00 PM - Al Ahli vs. Abha - Canal GOAT
Carioca A2:
03:00 PM - América-RJ vs. Petrópolis - BandSports
Paulista U-20:
03:00 PM - Santos U-20 vs. Jabaquara U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
03:00 PM - Palmeiras U-20 vs. Flamengo-SP U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Ecuadorian Championship:
03:00 PM - Libertad-EQU vs. El Nacional - Star+
05:30 PM - Emelec vs. Macará - Star+
08:00 PM - Independiente del Valle vs. LDU - Star+
Brazilian Championship Series B:
03:30 PM - Sport vs. Avaí - SporTV and Premiere
05:30 PM - Amazonas vs. Paysandu - Canal GOAT and Premiere
06:00 PM - Goiás vs. Botafogo-SP - SporTV and Premiere
Italian Championship:
01:00 PM - Lecce vs. Atalanta - ESPN 4 and Star+
03:45 PM - Torino vs. Milan - ESPN and Star+
La Liga:
04:00 PM - Alavés vs. Getafe - Star+
La Liga 2:
04:00 PM - Eldense vs. Levante - Star+
Brazilian Championship Series C:
05:00 PM - Volta Redonda vs. Náutico - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
05:00 PM - CSA vs. Sampaio Corrêa - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
07:30 PM - Ferroviária vs. Confiança - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
Argentine Championship:
06:00 PM - River Plate vs. Belgrano - ESPN
This weekend's games highlight the global appeal of soccer, uniting fans from all corners of the globe. Enjoy the games and embrace the international spirit of competition!
