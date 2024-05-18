               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Saturday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch And Timings


5/18/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday is packed with an exciting lineup of sports, showcasing European championships and the Brazilian women's league.

Fans worldwide can look forward to a day filled with top-tier soccer from various league

See times and where to watch today's football games live:
Scottish Championship:


  • 08:30 AM - Hearts vs. Rangers - Star+

Italian Women's Championship:

  • 10:00 AM - Sassuolo (F) vs. Juventus (F) - Star+

German Bundesliga:

  • 10:30 AM - Union Berlin vs. Freiburg - Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs. Augsburg - TV Cultura, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig - SporTV 3, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Wolfsburg vs. Mainz 05 - Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich - Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs. VfL Bochum - Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Borussia Dortmund vs. SV Darmstadt 98 - SporTV and Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - FC Heidenheim vs. FC Köln - Onefootball


Brazilian Women's Championship:

  • 11:00 AM - Corinthians (F) vs. Real Brasília (F) - Canal GOAT

English Women's Championship:

  • 11:00 AM - Manchester United (F) vs. Chelsea (F) - ESPN and Star+
  • 11:00 AM - Aston Villa (F) vs. Manchester City (F) - ESPN 2 and Star+

La Liga 2:

  • 11:15 AM - Leganés vs. Sporting Gijón - Star+
  • 11:15 AM - Huesca vs. Racing Santander - Star+

Portuguese Championship:

  • 11:30 AM - Arouca vs. Vitória Guimarães - Star+
  • 11:30 AM - Boavista vs. Vizela - Star+
  • 02:00 PM - Sporting vs. Chaves - Star+
  • 04:30 PM - Braga vs. Porto - Star+

Saudi Championship:

  • 12:00 PM - Al Taawoun vs. Al Shabab - BandSports
  • 03:00 PM - Al Ahli vs. Abha - Canal GOAT

Carioca A2:

  • 03:00 PM - América-RJ vs. Petrópolis - BandSports

Paulista U-20:

  • 03:00 PM - Santos U-20 vs. Jabaquara U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 03:00 PM - Palmeiras U-20 vs. Flamengo-SP U-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Ecuadorian Championship:

  • 03:00 PM - Libertad-EQU vs. El Nacional - Star+
  • 05:30 PM - Emelec vs. Macará - Star+
  • 08:00 PM - Independiente del Valle vs. LDU - Star+

Brazilian Championship Series B:

  • 03:30 PM - Sport vs. Avaí - SporTV and Premiere
  • 05:30 PM - Amazonas vs. Paysandu - Canal GOAT and Premiere
  • 06:00 PM - Goiás vs. Botafogo-SP - SporTV and Premiere

Italian Championship:

  • 01:00 PM - Lecce vs. Atalanta - ESPN 4 and Star+
  • 03:45 PM - Torino vs. Milan - ESPN and Star+

La Liga:

  • 04:00 PM - Alavés vs. Getafe - Star+

La Liga 2:

  • 04:00 PM - Eldense vs. Levante - Star+

Brazilian Championship Series C:

  • 05:00 PM - Volta Redonda vs. Náutico - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
  • 05:00 PM - CSA vs. Sampaio Corrêa - DAZN and Nosso Futebol
  • 07:30 PM - Ferroviária vs. Confiança - DAZN and Nosso Futebol

Argentine Championship:

  • 06:00 PM - River Plate vs. Belgrano - ESPN

This weekend's games highlight the global appeal of soccer, uniting fans from all corners of the globe. Enjoy the games and embrace the international spirit of competition!

The Rio Times

