(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Biden administration recently removed Cuba from the list of countries not fully cooperating with U.S. counterterrorism efforts.



This marks a significant departure from the previous administration's stance.



In 2021, the Trump administration reaffirmed Cuba's status as a state sponsor of terrorism, citing ties with Colombia's ELN guerrillas.



The administration also cited Cuba's refusal to extradite these guerrillas following a bombing in Bogotá.



Despite this, Cuba stays on the State Sponsors of Terrorism List (SSOT) , enforcing strict economic sanctions and U.S. aid limits.



These sanctions strain Cuba's economy and international relationships.



The SSOT designation arises from claims of supporting international terrorism, harboring fugitives, and backing regimes like Venezuela.







This ongoing inclusion complicates international financial transactions, affecting Cubans both on the island and abroad.



It heightens scrutiny and financial difficulties for Cubans globally, affecting humanitarian aid and regular banking transactions during crises.



The State Department detailed this policy shift in a report to Congress.



While Cuba was removed, the list still includes North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela as countries not fully cooperating with U.S. counterterrorism efforts.



This adjustment underscores a significant recalibration in U.S. foreign policy and counterterrorism strategy.



Recalibrating U.S.-Cuba relations reflects broader political dynamics.

U.S.-Cuba Relations: A New Chapter Begins

The U.S. seeks better relations with Latin America and to address pressures from the Democratic Party's left as elections near.



The Cuban government claims the terrorism sponsor label is baseless and seeks its removal to improve economic and diplomatic relations.



They contend that the economic blockade, ongoing for six decades, should end to acknowledge Cuba's cooperation against global terrorism.



The international and regional response has been positive, viewing this as a step toward normalizing relations.



This development could eventually lead to the lifting of other sanctions and a reevaluation of Cuba's status as a state sponsor of terrorism.



This evolution could enhance bilateral cooperation and support Cuba's integration into the global economy and politics.

