Justice Minister Visits Polling Stations Of Municipal Polls

KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi on Saturday inspected polling stations of the municipal by-elections throughout the country. The minister, who visited the voting centers of the sixth and ninth constituencies, was accompanied by Undersecretary Hashem Al-Gallaf and other officials. (end) dd

