Kuwait Ambassador To Argentina Presents His Credentials To Argentinian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of Kuwait to the Argentine Republic, AbdulAziz Al-Bisher, presented his credentials to the Argentinian President Javier Milei, in the presence of the Argentinian Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.

Ambassador Al-Bisher conveyed to President Milei the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for Argentina and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity.

On his part, President Milei asked Ambassador Al-Bisher to convey his sincere greetings to His Highness the Amir, affirming his desire to strengthen bilateral relations between Kuwait and Argentina.

During the meeting, the historical relations between the two countries - spanning 55 years - were recalled, as well as the political leadership's keenness in both countries to continue enhancing and expanding bilateral relations in all fields to serve the interests of both nations. (end)

