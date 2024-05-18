Assault Case: CCTV Footage Shows Swati Maliwal Exiting CM Kejriwal's House

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A new video showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaving the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has surfaced on Saturday.

The CCTV footage of May 13, taken from two cameras, shows a female security personnel escorting Maliwal out of the Delhi CM's residence. Maliwal can be seen pushing the security personnel to free herself from her 'grip'.

Maliwal, in her FIR, had claimed that she was in deep distress and a "traumatised state" after being beaten by CM Kerjiwal's associate, Bibhav Kumar, and she was forced out of the house.

The footage has given a fresh twist to the 'assaultgate' at Delhi CM's residence and has evoked many responses on social media after the video went viral.

Notably, AAP leader Atishi has claimed that Maliwal was a "pawn" of the BJP and was sent to Kejriwal's residence for political motives.

However, Maliwal has claimed that the CCTV footage was being tampered with to show her in a bad light.

In her FIR, Maliwal stated that Bibhav verbally abused her before physically attacking her.

"He slapped me at least 7-8 times while I continued to scream for help. I felt shocked and kept screaming for assistance. In an attempt to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs," Maliwal claimed.

She further detailed the assault, saying: "At that moment, he aggressively attacked me, pulled my shirt up deliberately, causing the buttons to come undone, and my shirt flew up."

"I fell down and hit my head on the centre table. I continued to scream for help as he did not stop and proceeded to kick me in my chest, stomach, and pelvic area with his legs," she added.

The emergence of the video has raised questions about the incident, sparking fresh political unrest surrounding the case.