Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Detained By Delhi Police


5/18/2024 3:23:21 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar has been detained by Delhi Police in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case

Live Mint

