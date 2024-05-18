80 Candidates In Fray For Five Lok Sabha Seats In Bihar In Fifth Phase

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 18 (IANS) Campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will stop at 5 PM on Saturday as polling for five seats is scheduled for May 20.

The five Lok Sabha constituencies with 80 candidates in the fray are Saran, Hajipur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Muzaffarpur.

Among them, 35 candidates are contesting as Independents.

The voters of these five constituencies will decide the fate of prominent candidates like Chirag Paswan who is contesting from the Hajipur seat against Shivchandra Ram of the RJD.

The other prominent candidates are Rohini Acharya of the RJD who is contesting against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran Lok Sabha constituency and Devesh Chandra Thakur of the JD(U) who is contesting against Arjun Rai of the RJD in Sitamarhi.

Then there is Ali Ashraf Fatmi of the RJD who is contesting against Ashok Kumar Yadav of the BJP in Madhubani.

In Muzaffarpur, Ajay Nishad of the Congress is contesting against Raj Bhushan Nishad of the BJP.

As per the data of the Election Commission of India, Rohini Acharya is the richest candidate in these five seats with assets to the tune of Rs 36 crore.

Congress candidate Ajay Nishad is the second-richest contestant in the fray this time.

Ajay Nishad's assets are over Rs 16.6 crore while BSP candidate Vikas Kumar who is contesting from Madhubani has declared assets worth Rs 11.7 crore in the nomination papers and affidavits.

Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur's assets are also worth around Rs 8 crore and Saran BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy has almost the same amount of assets.