Azerbaijan And Cuba Exchange Views On COP29 Conference

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Cuba, Ruslan Rzayev, held a meetingwith Eduardo Martinez Dias, the Minister of Science, Technology,and Environment of Cuba, Azernews reports citingthe Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cuba.
The meeting addressed the longstanding friendly relationsbetween Azerbaijan and Cuba, expressing satisfaction with therecent developments in bilateral relations.
Discussions also revolved around potential cooperation in thefields of science, technology, and the environment, along withmatters pertaining to the upcoming 29th session of the Conferenceof the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention onClimate Change (COP29) to be hosted in Baku.
The Cuban minister extended congratulations to Azerbaijan forhosting COP29, highlighting their readiness to support the countryin this endeavor.
Furthermore, the meeting facilitated an exchange of views onvarious other topics of mutual interest.
