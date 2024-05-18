               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Invaders Kill Three, Wound Five Civilians In Donetsk Region


5/18/2024 3:08:27 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed three and wounded five residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, May 17.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"On May 17, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Krasnohorivka and one in Chasiv Yar. Five people in the region were injured during the day," the regional governor wrote.

Read also: More than 230 thousand people return to Donetsk region after evacuation

He added that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region (1,965 killed and 4,900 wounded) does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

MENAFN18052024000193011044ID1108228719


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search