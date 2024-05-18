Russian Invaders Kill Three, Wound Five Civilians In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed three and wounded five residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, May 17.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"On May 17, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Krasnohorivka and one in Chasiv Yar. Five people in the region were injured during the day," the regional governor wrote.

He added that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region (1,965 killed and 4,900 wounded) does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.