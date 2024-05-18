Israeli Aggression Kills Several Palestinians In Gaza

Gaza, May 18 (Petra) - Israeli occupation aircraft killed a Palestinian citizen and injured others after bombing a house in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, while some martyrs are still under the rubble.Another Israeli airstrike killed two citizens after targeting a house in Berbera refugee camp in the center of Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip.Additionally, the occupation forces bombed multiple areas in Rafah and Jabalia.

